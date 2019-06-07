Authorities are searching for the driver of a Ford pickup truck suspected in hitting and killing a 26-year-old pedestrian who was walking to work Thursday night.
Kayn Kemp, of McGregor, was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 2100 block of South Highway 31 before 9:40 p.m., McGregor police Detective Ron McCurry said.
Kemp, who was walking to work at Ferguson Enterprises Inc., was found on the side of the road and was pronounced dead.
The truck was traveling north on the roadway and likely swerved over to the shoulder and hit Kemp, McCurry said.
The truck is believed to be a white 2005 to 2008 Ford F-150 with damage to the right front portion of the truck.
Anyone with information about the truck or the driver of the truck is asked to contact the McGregor Police Department at 840-2855. Callers can remain anonymous.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for donations to help Kemp’s wife, Cayla, and their two children, with expenses following his death.