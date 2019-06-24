A McGregor man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a man and then escaped from a patrol car while still wearing handcuffs, arrest affidavits state.
McGregor police arrested Jose Alberto Suarez, 22, on Friday after a report that he robbed a man at gunpoint at a site outside McGregor. The victim followed the suspect's Chevrolet truck into McGregor around noon, according to the affidavit.
Police pulled Suarez over in the 500 block of West Second Street, ordered him out of the truck and arrested him.
Officers searched Suarez and found two plastic bags in his pockets, which contained heroin weighing a total of 18.3 grams and a semi-automatic pistol, the affidavit states. Police placed Suarez in the back of a McGregor patrol car in handcuffs and secured the seat belt.
Police returned to the truck to complete the search when an officer turned and noticed the door to the police car was open. The affidavit states Suarez was seen walking east on Second Street, still in handcuffs.
Suarez was detained for a second time and was placed in leg restraints before he was taken to McLennan County Jail on charges of first degree felony aggravated robbery, second degree felony heroin possession, third degree felony escape and Class A misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. Suarez posted a bond listed at $33,500 and was released from custody Sunday.