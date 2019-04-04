McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives raided a West Waco massage parlor Thursday after weeklong investigation uncovered suspected commercial sex trafficking operations.
Authorities early Thursday raided the Rose Spa in Westrock Centre, 1201 N. Hewitt Drive, and executed a search warrant for the property. The spa, an unlicensed massage establishment in the same shopping center of George's Restaurant Bar & Catering and Little Land Play Gym & Pediatric Therapy, sat empty after the raid at 9 a.m.
"We rescued two Asian female trafficking victims out of there, who did not speak English well," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "With the aid of UnBound and Mandarin interpreters, we were able to get them to a safe place at this point."
UnBound is a Waco-based nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of human trafficking.
McNamara said authorities are in the early stages of the investigation and no arrests were made Thursday morning. Detective Joseph Scaramucci said the business has only been open for about one year.
"We are not going to tolerate this kind of activity and we are going to address it as soon as we are made aware of it," McNamara said.
According to the search warrant, detectives got a tip on March 26 about suspected illegal activity at Rose Spa. The tip indicated that a client who was in the middle of a massage was offered sex acts for additional money.
Detectives began investigating the spa and began to suspect that at least two of the women were living at the business, Scaramucci said. Detectives witnessed two women leaving through the back exits, at one point collecting towels from a "makeshift" clothes line before they re-entered the business. At one point they noticed a car at the back door around 4 a.m.
Undercover officers entered the business on March 27 and 28 and both officers received massages. The warrant states both officers were offered sex acts for additional money, in one instance $40 for sex acts, but both offers were denied.
Undercover detectives recorded both massages, the warrant states. The woman giving the massage told the undercover officer she had been in Waco three months and had previously been in Los Angeles, according to the warrant.
Detectives seized items from the business, including electronic items that will likely undergo forensic analysis for evidence of human trafficking. Scaramucci said detectives collected evidence indicating the women were living at the business.
Detectives have made hundreds of arrests on various charges to combat human trafficking in recent years, including several raids on local massage parlors. Authorities said victims of human trafficking have been rescued from massage parlors and proprietors of the establishments have been arrested on felony human trafficking offenses.
"You would think these kinds of businesses would learn their lessons, but they don't," McNamara said.
The sheriff said the investigation remains ongoing.