Mart police arrested a Florida driver on felony charges late Monday after finding marijuana in his car, which was carrying a woman and her 3-year-old daughter, according to an arrest warrant.
Jose Guadalupe Peña, 18, was arrested shortly before midnight when Mart police stopped a black Toyota Camry in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue.
"As I made contact with the driver I could smell a very strong odor of fresh burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle," the arresting officer states in the affidavit.
Peña acknowledged that he had marijuana in the car and had just smoked some, the affidavit states. Officers found the drugs on the passenger side floor, then administered a field sobriety test, which Peña failed, authorities said.
Peña was arrested for a Class B misdemeanor of possession of marijuana and a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police removed the woman and her daughter from the car, and a family member was called to pick them up, Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas said. The mother of the girl was not arrested, but the case may be referred to Child Protective Services, officials said.
Peña was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon.