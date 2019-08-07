Mart police arrested a teenager Tuesday who they believe caused about $6,900 in property damage by breaking windows of at least eight buildings on July 23, an arrest affidavit states.
Morgan Joseph Ivy, 17, of Mart, was arrested at a Mart convenience store Tuesday afternoon on a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief. Mart police identified Ivy as a suspect based on surveillance footage, the affidavit states.
Vandalism was reported July 23 at the U.S. Post Office, 301 E. Texas Ave.; Incommons Bank, 714 E. Texas Ave.; Firewater Liquor Beer Wine, 420 E. Texas Ave.; First National Bank of Central Texas, 501 E. Texas Ave.; Dairy Queen, 614 E. Texas Ave.; Mann Self Storage, 600 E. Texas Ave.; and Mart Independent School District buildings, according to the affidavit.
None of the entities reported anyone had entered their buildings illegally. Footage from one of the businesses appeared to show two males throw rocks that broke an outside window and an interior glass door, but it is unclear if police have identified the second person. Police Chief Albert Cavazos did not return calls Wednesday.
Ivy was released from custody Wednesday after posting $3,000 bond.