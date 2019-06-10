The Mart City Council is set Monday night to fill the vacant police chief post with one of three law enforcement officers from Falls and McLennan County.
The city council is expected to interview Marlin Police Department Sgt. Albert Cavazos, West school resource officer Michael Keathley and Marlin Independent School District police Chief John Simmons for the post.
Council members are expected to discuss the selection during executive session before making a public vote Monday night, city manager Kevin Schaffer said.
The city has been without a police department since former Police Chief Paul Cardenas resigned May 30 after signing a separation agreement with the city. Four of the department’s patrol officers resigned earlier in May, citing dissatisfaction with city leadership and payroll issues.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mart City Hall, 112 N. Commerce St.
Cavazos, a Marlin patrol sergeant who lives in Marlin, holds a master peace officer certification with the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement. He has also served as a Nueces County Sheriff's Office constable for three months in 2017 and a Kleberg County Sheriff's Office constable from 2013 to 2016.
Simmons, who lives in the Waco area, has an advanced peace officer certification and FBI Command College Leadership training. He has served as Marlin ISD police chief since October after leaving as a police captain with Marlin Police Department in 2018.
Keathley, also a Waco-area resident, is the West Police Department's school resource officer and code enforcement officer in West. He has been a law enforcement officer and firefighter since 1979 and has worked as a Veterans Affairs officer. He has an advanced peace officer certification from TCOLE.