Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas remained employed with the city late Tuesday morning but was expected to depart soon after the city council voted earlier in the day to accept his resignation pending a settlement agreement.
Cardenas, who has served as the police chief since March 2015 and now is the sole remaining peace officer in town, appeared in front of Mart City Council members for an early morning special meeting at City Hall. About a dozen residents attended the 7:15 a.m. meeting and waited for about an hour while council members met in executive session.
Back in open session, Mayor Len Williams polled council members, who agreed unanimously to accept Cardenas' resignation. City Manager Kevin Schaffer said Cardenas remained as the police chief at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, pending a financial settlement the city anticipated making final before the end of the day, Schaffer said.
The resignation would leave the city of Mart with no municipal police presence. All four of the department's officers resigned earlier this month, citing dissatisfaction with pay and city leadership.
"We are not concerned, because we have the (McLennan County) Constable's Office and the (McLennan County) Sheriff's Office who have bent over backwards to help us," Schaffer said. "We've made contact with both and they understand the situation and they understand there is a need for coverage and they are providing coverage."
Schaffer said Cardenas remains the police chief as no resignation letter has been submitted to the city. The settlement remains pending, he said.