Mart City Council members hired Marlin patrol officer Albert Cavazos to take the reins of the Mart Police Department and return the office to an established department for the city.
Council members voted unanimously to select Cavazos, 49, over West school resource officer Michael Keathley and Marlin Independent School District Police Chief John Simmons for the post in the late Monday night council meeting.
The 4-0 vote, with Councilman Zac Byrd missing the meeting, established that Cavazos will begin in 10 days at an annual salary of $48,500.
“I am at a point in my career were I feel like I am experienced enough with my training as to where I feel like I am a good candidate for this position and I am ready for this next chapter in my career,” Cavazos said following the meeting. “I would like to stay here until my career is done. I feel like I have another 20 years, if God is willing.”
Cavazos, a Kingsville native who currently lives in Marlin, holds a master peace officer certification with the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement. He has also served as a Nueces County Sheriff’s Office constable for three months in 2017 and a Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office constable from 2013 to 2016.
After a brief open city council meeting that began at 6:30 p.m., council members went into executive session to interview police chief candidates. Interviews with all three candidates concluded before the council reconvened open session a little before 10:10 p.m. and voted to hire Cavazos.
Mayor Len Williams told a small crowd who lingered that the new chief is ready to get to work and the transition will begin soon.
“It didn't take long for him to figure out we didn't have any police on Texas Avenue, did it?” Williams said to residents. “They were running about 60 mph through there, so we are working in a right direction and I feel very confident in what we are fixing to do here.”
The city has been without a police department since former Police Chief Paul Cardenas resigned May 30 after signing a separation agreement with the city. Four of the department’s patrol officers resigned earlier in May, citing dissatisfaction with city leadership and payroll issues.
Cavazos said he is not intimidated by coming into a department with no officers.
“I am looking forward to that, because actually I look at it as a positive way,” he said. “We are starting out at ground level and I can bring on the people I believe are going to be community-oriented to serve the community here in Mart. I’ve been doing this business for a little over 20 years, I currently hold a master peace officer’s certification, so I know what to look for in a new officer.”
The council also interviewed Simmons, who lives in the Waco area, and has an advanced peace officer certification and FBI Command College leadership training. He has served as Marlin ISD police chief since October after leaving as a police captain with Marlin Police Department in 2018.
Keathley, also a Waco-area resident, is the West Police Department’s school resource officer and code enforcement officer in West. He has been a law enforcement officer and firefighter since 1979 and has worked as a Veterans Affairs officer. He has an advanced peace officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Cavazos, who returned to work patrol in Marlin following the adjournment of the council meeting at about 10:20 p.m., said he plans to move to Mart soon and become engaged with the community. He said he will soon begin meeting more residents and working with the city to move forward.
“The only thing we can do here is grow, so that is what I want to do,” he said. “Like I told the city council members in the interview, we are a family and we are going to be a team here.”