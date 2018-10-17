Woodway police Wednesday arrested a manager of a local business in connection with tool theft ring there.
Santiago Esquivel, 31, of Waco, was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity involving the theft of $37,000 worth of tools from a truck at GMJ Enterprises on Sept. 7.
Officers learned that a Penske truck with Snap-On tools was taken from the company's lot in Woodway, an arrest affidavit states.
Patrol officers spoke with Esquivel, who identified himself as GMJ Enterprises manager, the affidavit states. Esquivel told officers he had finished loading the truck the night with tools on Sept. 6 before the truck was reported missing.
Police worked with Penske to track GPS navigation system data, discovering that the truck traveled to San Antonio, where it stopped half an hour before heading to New Braunfels, where it was abandoned, the affidavit states. When authorities recovered the truck, the tools were missing, the affidavit states.
San Antonio authorities visited the San Antonio site and found a black Chevy pickup truck and about half the stolen tools, the affidavit states.
Inside the truck, officers found an identification card, business cards and a cellphone, the affidavit states. Authorities got a search warrant for the cellphone and found text messages and phone calls between the second suspect and Esquivel, the affidavit states. The affidavit also states that police found evidence that Esquivel was trying to sell the tools.
Esquivel denied knowing the owner of the cellphone, according to the affidavit.
They also found surveillance video at a San Antonio store with Esquivel, along with the owner of the cellphone and a third unknown suspect. The affidavit states police believe Esquivel, the second suspect and the third unknown suspect worked together to steal the tools and conspired to sell the tools for a profit.
Esquivel was arrested at his home early Wednesday morning on a second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon on a $100,000 bond.