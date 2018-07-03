A 20-year-old indicted in a September 2017 armed robbery was arrested Tuesday morning on an allegation that he raped a woman in September 2015, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Teriontie K. Griffin, of Bellmead, on a sexual assault charge after a woman identified Griffin as the man who raped her, according to the affidavit. The woman said Griffin requested sex from her, then punched her and raped her after she said no, the affidavit states.
She was able to identify Griffin from a photo lineup police provided, the affidavit states.
Police arrested Griffin on an aggravated robbery charge in October 2017 in the Sept. 19 robbery of a Valero Corner Store at 4025 Bosque Blvd. Griffin and his co-defendant, Skyler Christopher Durham, then 17, were indicted by a McLennan County grand jury in December.
Griffin was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He was also being held on a bond forfeiture charge in the aggravated robbery case and remained in custody Tuesday evening with bond listed at $210,000.
Durham also remained in custody on the aggravated robbery charge and several other offenses with bond listed at $321,000.