A registered sex offender in California is set to be brought back to McLennan County on charges that he sexually abused a boy in China Spring for a year and failed to register while he was here, officials said Friday.
Kenneth Barbee Daul, 66, was arrested last week on McLennan County warrants charging first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and third-degree felony failure to comply with registration requirements. Daul had an extradition hearing Friday, and transportation arrangements are being made, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said.
Sheriff's office investigators got a report Daul had sexually abused an 8-year-old boy in China Spring starting in June 2017, and the boy told them a 10-year-old girl had witnessed the abuse, according to an arrest affidavit. Officials learned Daul had moved to McLennan County in 2017 and lived in the China Spring area more than a year before the boy reported the alleged abuse, January said. Daul left in July last year, January said.
He was registered as a sex offender in California, with his address listed as "transient" but had not registered while living in McLennan County, according to the arrest affidavit. He had been convicted of two sex crimes against children in California.
"If he thought he could come to McLennan County and hide out, he was wrong," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "We will absolutely not tolerate a registered sex offender from California coming to our county and abusing an 8-year-old child."
Daul was arrested last week in the San Francisco area after local officials got the two felony warrants against him.