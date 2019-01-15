A Valley Mills man was arrested Tuesday after seeking sex from an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said.
After communicating with David Eugene Loveless, 42, on social media and receiving sexually explicit messages from him, the detective arranged to meet Loveless Tuesday at a local apartment complex, Martin said.
Loveless arrived at about 3 p.m. and fled when officers attempted to stop his vehicle, Martin said. He drove into a dead end, and officers surrounded his vehicle and arrested him.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor and state jail felony charge of evading arrest. He remained jailed Tuesday. Bond information was not available.
Loveless was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery in Dec. 2016, and that case remains pending.