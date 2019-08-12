Police were searching for a suspect Monday after a man was stabbed in a fight in North Waco and shot while running away, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded around 10:20 a.m. to a report of gunfire at North Ninth Street and West Avenue. Based on another call they tracked down the shooting victim at his home in the 2500 block of Cole Avenue.
The victim, 31, suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower torso and knife wounds to his neck, left elbow, and left torso, Swanton said. He told police he was in a fight with an acquaintance in the 1300 block of North Ninth Street when the other man began cutting him with a knife. The victim said he turned to run from the fight and the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.
The victim was able to drive back to his home on Cole Avenue after the assault. Emergency medical responders took the man to a local hospital for treatment of the wounds.
The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, Swanton said.