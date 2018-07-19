A man was shot once in the head after a fight in the parking lot of the H-E-B at 3801 N. 19th St. Thursday evening, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said.
The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the shooting, Holt said. Police responded shortly before 8 p.m. and found the wounded man in a black BMW sedan, he said. The man was breathing and talking when he was put in the ambulance, Holt said.
There were several witnesses, who reported the victim and three others were fighting before the shot was fired, he said. The three others got into a small SUV and left in an unknown direction, Holt said.
Detailed descriptions of the SUV and the three people involved were not immediately available. Police said no H-E-B customers or employees were involved in the shooting.