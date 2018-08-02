A 24-year-old man sitting in a parked car outside the Villages Apartments was shot in the leg during a robbery early Thursday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called shortly after 6 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 1100 block of North 6th Street, where Ricky Franklin, 24, was found sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Swanton said Franklin told police he was sitting in front of building R when he was approached by two men.
The men reportedly demanded Franklin's property as one man was armed with a handgun. Franklin was shot during the robbery, but it was unclear if the suspects took Franklin's property during the incident, Swanton said.
Franklin was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, Swanton said. The two suspects left the area in an unknown direction, police stated.
No arrests were made by Thursday morning as the investigation remains ongoing, Swanton said.