A 49-year-old man suffered life-threatening head injuries Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84, according to Waco police.
Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to the single-vehicle crash to find a man lying on the ground with head injuries, according to Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
On the scene, officers discovered that the victim, Clifton Woods, was being tended to by AMR personnel for severe head injuries. Woods was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers spoke with a woman who was riding with Woods on a separate motorcycle, the report said.
She stated that Woods rode up behind her and may have bumped her motorcycle. Woods then lost control of his motorcycle as they were entering the on-ramp to head east on U.S. Highway 84 and crashed.
Woods was not wearing a helmet, police said.
