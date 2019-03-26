A Hewitt man indicted on a charge that he kidnapped a former girlfriend from a China Spring-area home in September was arrested Monday on charges that he damaged property in another ex-girlfriend's Hewitt home about a week earlier and threw her phone when she tried to call police, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Tyris Jirell Polk, 26, on Monday on a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with an emergency call. Hewitt police responded to the home Sept. 22 and reported Polk caused $3,015 in property damage, the affidavit states.
Officers were unable to find Polk after the incident, the affidavit states.
About a week later, Waco police arrested Polk after they said he tried to kidnap a different ex-girlfriend from a family member's home in the China Spring area. Polk broke into the home and injured other people inside before he grabbed his ex-girlfriend by her hair, forced her into a car and drove into Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time.
Officers found Polk that day and arrested him at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 210 N. New Road. Police determined Polk let his ex-girlfriend out of the car in the 3700 block of Franklin Avenue at some point during the incident, Swanton said at the time.
Polk was released from McLennan County Jail on a $40,000 bond the next day, and a grand jury indicted him March 13 on charges of kidnapping and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
Hewitt police issued warrants for Polk's arrest in early November after they completed their investigation into the alleged incident there.
Waco police found Polk and arrested him on the Hewitt warrants Monday.
He was released from jail after posting a $107,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.