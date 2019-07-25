A man walking along abandoned railroad tracks in South Waco on Thursday discovered the body of a woman who police have tentatively identified as a woman reported missing Tuesday evening, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the abandoned railroad tracks near South 20th Street and Mary Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Swanton said the man, who is homeless, asked an employee at a business nearby to call police.
Officers found the woman's body near a ditch along the railroad tracks. There were no obvious signs of foul play, Swanton said.
The woman's description and clothing matched those given when Lelia Norfus, 75, of Waco, was reported missing Tuesday, he said. Police published information about Norfus late Tuesday night asking for information about her whereabouts. She was last seen in the West Waco area at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Several family members of Norfus arrived at the railroad tracks Thursday evening. Family members and friends cried and hugged after hearing reports of the discovery.
Swanton said although descriptions match Norfus, McLennan County Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal pronounced the woman dead and ordered an autopsy. Swanton said police will wait for autopsy results for positive identification.