A Waco teenager turned himself Monday in to authorities on a warrant charging that he made sexual contact with a boy in November 2018.
Isaiah Matthew Rodriguez, 18, was charged with second-degree felony indecency with a child after a Waco Police Department investigation that began in January, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Rodriguez has denied the abuse accusations.
Waco police learned of the accusation in January when they responded to a disturbance at a Waco home. During the incident, a 14-year-old boy told his mother that Rodriguez had sexually abused him about two months earlier. Child Protective Services also received a report in late January that the boy had made an outcry against Rodriguez.
The boy detailed the accusations in a forensic interview in early February. A juvenile friend claimed to be at the scene during the alleged abuse, and though the friend did not witness the incident, the boy told the friend about it the next day, according to the affidavit.
Rodriguez told investigators that he spent the night at the boy's house that night, but he denied any sexual contact with the boy, the affidavit states.
Officers obtained the warrant charging indecency with a child early May following the investigation. Rodriguez turned himself to McLennan County Jail at about 2:30 a.m. Monday before he posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody Monday afternoon.