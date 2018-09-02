A man walking in the roadway in the 700 block of South New Road was killed after being hit by a car late Saturday night, Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said.
Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.
The man was wearing all black, and it appears the driver, heading north, did not see him in time to avoid the collision, Schmidt said. The driver and a passenger in the car were not injured, he said.
McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced the man dead. His name was not available Sunday, pending notification of family.