A Waco man turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday after a Child Protective Services investigation led to a charge that he slapped a 6-year-old boy and left bruises on his face, an arrest affidavit states.
CPS investigators forwarded a report to McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies alleging Derrick Lynn McLemore, 30, had hit the boy multiple times, according to the affidavit.
Deputies and CPS workers were called to McLemore's home outside Gholson on Jan. 16. McLemore refused to cooperate with CPS workers and refused to let the boy talk to authorities, the affidavit states.
Officers were able to speak with the boy, who said McLemore got mad and hit him at least three times the night before, the affidavit states. The boy had marks and bruises in the shape of fingers on his face, according to the affidavit.
Police later got a warrant charging McLemore with third-degree felony injury to a child. He turned himself in at the jail Wednesday and was released on $5,000 bond.