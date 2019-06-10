A Waco man was arrested Saturday after a teenager accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Michael Joe Knight Jr., 43, was arrested Saturday afternoon based on an arrest warrant charging Knight with a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $100,000.
Swanton said the girl came to the Waco Police Department in January to report that Knight sexually abused her by touching her at a Waco home in summer 2010. She was about 6 at the time, officials said.
Investigators interviewed the girl and gathered information substantiate the victim's claims. Knight was arrested at a West Waco home Saturday and taken to jail.