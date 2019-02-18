A 40-year-old Waco man was arrested this past weekend after he allegedly stabbed another man in the Brook Oaks neighborhood, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Antonio Jerome Weaver was arrested Saturday after police arrived on a call around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Live Oak Avenue. Swanton said a 21-year-old man was found with a knife wound to his right arm after a fight with Weaver.
Police believed Weaver was nearby and SWAT officers were called to help find the man, Swanton said. Before SWAT officers arrived, Weaver was found and arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The injured man received medical attention for his injury, Swanton said. Police took Weaver to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $50,000.