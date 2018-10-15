A Waco man was arrested Sunday for allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him at an apartment in July, an arrest affidavit states.
William Akeem Smith, 28, was arrested after a woman told police that Smith forced himself on her, held her down on a bed and sexually assaulted her.
Smith began making physical advances toward her in July, and she told him she was not interested, the affidavit states.
Police found bruises and abrasions on the woman's body during a physical exam, the affidavit states. Police attempted to contact Smith, who reportedly told officers that "he was nervous about coming to the police department because he feared being sent to prison," the affidavit states.
Smith reportedly told Waco police that he knew the victim. The affidavit states that Smith "admitted there had been an incident at his apartment and he had sex with the victim."
Investigators tried to get Smith to come to police headquarters for an in-person interview, but he did not show up, the affidavit states. Smith's sister allegedly called the victim in an attempt to "persuade her to drop criminal charges," police reported.
Police arrested Smith on a warrant issued in September for a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.
Smith remained at McLennan County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.