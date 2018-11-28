A Waco man was arrested Wednesday morning after a family member of a 15-year-old girl reported to police the man had touched her inappropriately multiple times eight to nine years ago, an arrest affidavit states.
Lacy Lakeview police arrested Edward John Pavelka, 29, at his Waco home on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
When the girl was 7 or 8 years old and living in Lacy Lakeview, Pavelka put his hand down her pants as she slept and in another incident tried to kiss the girl then tried to take her into her parents’ bedroom, an arrest affidavit states.
Pavelka told police he recalled the incidents but that the girl took the incidents out of context, the affidavit states.
Officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children interviewed the girl about the alleged incidents.
Pavelka was released from McLennan County Jail on the indecency with a child charge Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.