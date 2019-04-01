A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with an Axtell-area crash that killed two San Antonio residents early Saturday.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Shelby Lee Schroeder on several felony charges, including intoxicated manslaughter, in the wreck at Farm-to-Market Road 2311 and State Highway 31. Troopers said Schroeder ran a stop sign and struck a Hyundai sedan, killing Belinda Sanabria, 55, and her passenger, Matias Sanabria Mendoza, 50.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the San Antonio residents were traveling east on Highway 31 around 3 a.m. when Schroeder's GMC SUV struck their car, causing it to roll several times.
Howard said both Sanabria and Mendoza were pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of the GMC received an "incapacitating injury" and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Schroeder was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible injury. The name of the Schroeder's passenger was not released Monday.
Troopers arrested Schroeder on felony charges of intoxicated manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Additional details to Schroeder's arrest were not available Monday evening.