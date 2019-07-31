A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in an investigation that started after a 13-year-old girl's mother found hickeys on the girl's neck, an arrest affidavit states.
Esau Guillen, of Waco, was arrested Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting the girl last month. Guillen remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $500,000.
According to arrest affidavits, the girl's mother became suspicious after seeing the hickeys on her daughter's neck, then found social media messages between her daughter and Guillen discussing meeting up to have sex. She shared the information with police.
In a forensic interview, the girl said she and Guillen had sex three times and engaged in oral sex twice, the affidavit states.
Police also collected the girl's cellphone and sent it off for forensic analysis. Detectives uncovered "several videos of the defendant and victim having sex in his bedroom," the affidavit states.
Guillen was arrested on five first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.