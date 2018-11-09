A 53-year-old McGregor man was arrested Thursday after McGregor police believe he sexually abused a girl over a three-year period starting in 2015, an arrest affidavit states.
A man reported the alleged abuse by Bert Glenn Gilbreath to McGregor police earlier this week, after the man's high-school-aged daughter told him a friend had told her of being abused by Gilbreath, according to the affidavit.
Officials interviewed the alleged victim and her friends and others who were aware of her claims, the affidavit states. The girl recalled at least three specific instances of sexual abuse, which included forced touching and being forced to undress, according to the affidavit.
The girl's mother was aware of her claims but did not believe her, the affidavit states.
McGregor police arrested Gilbreath on Thursday evening on a warrant charging first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $100,000.