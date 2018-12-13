Officials made an arrest Thursday in a long unsolved 1984 stabbing death of a woman in Bellmead.
Cold case investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office started work on the 34-year-old slaying about a year ago and got a warrant charging the woman’s grandson, Charles Emory Sedigas, 55, with murder. The office’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and U.S. marshals arrested Sedigas in Hubbard on Thursday.
Investigators believe Sedigas beat and stabbed his grandmother, Vera Jean Burleson, multiple times at a Bellmead home, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. Burleson was 56 at the time.
After Sedigas’ arrest in Hill County, he was transported to the McLennan County Jail on Thursday and is expected to be arraigned by a local judge Friday morning.
According to his criminal history, Sedigas was arrested five times between 1981 and 2011 and has convictions for misdemeanor family violence, misdemeanor drug possession and felony possession of a controlled substance.