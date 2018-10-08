An emergency room visit led to the arrest Saturday of a Lott man accused of cutting another man's neck and stabbing him in the stomach during an argument in Bellmead last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Bellmead police arrested J.T. Nutt, 38, after getting a notification of the stabbing from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on Sept. 13.
The victim, 49, told medical personnel that Nutt held a knife to his throat during an argument at a home in the 1500 block of Bowie Street, the affidavit states.
"The victim moved a little bit and the defendant cut the victim's neck," the affidavit states. "The victim fell to the ground and when the victim was on the ground the defendant stabbed him in the stomach."
The victim was taken into surgery following the attack and later spoke with police, the affidavit states. The victim suffered injuries to his liver from the stabbing and was able to identify Nutt as his attacker, and the weapon as a "black fix blade knife that the defendant wears in a nylon case on his side," police reported.
Bellmead police arrested Nutt early Saturday morning in the 4300 block of Bellmead Drive on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $100,000.