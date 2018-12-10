A man accused of paying an undercover Waco officer during an illegal gambling operation was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities after he posted bail Monday.
Haitham Mohammad Nassar, 36, of Austin, was arrested in Travis County on Wednesday after Waco police issued a warrant for a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place. Authorities transferred Nassar to McLennan County Jail on Friday before he posted a bond listed at $1,500 on Monday and was released to ICE officials, jail records state.
Waco police began investigating a suspected illegal gambling operation at a shopping center at 2625 West Waco Drive in April. An arrest affidavit states an undercover officer entered the store and began playing an eight-liner video gambling device.
The officer placed $10 in a machine and played until the officer won $80 in credits. The affidavit states the officer took the credits to Nassar, a store attendant, who paid the officer $80 in cash.
Officers captured the transaction on a video recorder, the affidavit states. Police continued to investigate the establishment and received the misdemeanor arrest warrant for Nassar.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Nassar was located in Austin and was arrested for the outstanding warrant. He was arrested and transferred back to McLennan County Jail late last week.
After spending the weekend in custody, Nassar posted a bond listed at $1,500 early Monday morning. ICE officials picked up Nassar at the jail and took him back into custody, records state.