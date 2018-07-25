A Harker Heights man was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 that uncovered 1.1 pounds of marijuana, hydrocodone pills and gift cards from several businesses, Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean said.
Travis Tyrone Julian, 26, was arrested after he was stopped for speeding on southbound I-35, near mile-marker 315, at about 7:45 p.m., McLean said.
The officer smelled marijuana as he approached the car, and, when asked, Julian told the officer there was marijuana in the car, McLean said.
Another officer arrived to assist, and they found a backpack with the drugs and gift cards inside and also found several baggies and a scale in the car, he said. Officers believed the gift cards were suspicious because of the number there, McLean said.
The value of the gift cards was not immediately known, but they were collected as evidence, he said.
Police arrested Julian on a second-degree felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a state jail felony charge of delivery of marijuana. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond listed at $15,000.
McLean said the investigation is continuing.