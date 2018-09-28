A SWAT team forced its way into an apartment on Valley Mills Drive where a wanted man had barricaded himself Friday afternoon, officials said.
Daniel Remington Jr., 51, was arrested after law enforcement officials from multiple agencies surrounded and evacuated the Valley Mills Apartments, 700 S. Valley Mills Drive, at about 3 p.m.
Police believe Remington led officers on a vehicle chase in downtown Waco on Thursday, before officers canceled the pursuit because of Remington’s erratic driving, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
“This individual actually ran from us yesterday afternoon. … (That caused) a substantial pursuit in Waco, but it got to the point that the driving by the suspect was so reckless, our officers called it off,” Swanton said. “At one point another agency got into a pursuit with the same vehicle, but they too called off their pursuit due to the reckless actions of that driver.”
Officers continued to search for Remington overnight. U.S. marshals were able to find him Friday afternoon at the apartment complex, but he hid and refused to come out, Swanton said. Remington was wanted on a parole violation, a forgery charge and was a suspect in possible theft cases, he said.
Waco police, U.S. marshals, McLennan County sheriff’s deputies, constables and Beverly Hills police surround the building. After about two hours, they used a distraction device, forced entry and arrested Remington.
“The distraction device did make the suspect move, and our SWAT team made entry,” Swanton said. “Negotiators have been here all along trying to coax him out … but he was not. He told us he was not going to on his own free will.”
Remington was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, forgery and a parole violation, Swanton said. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday.