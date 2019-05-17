Police arrested a 66-year-old man on a deadly conduct charge early Friday after he fired a gun multiple times in his Baylor-area apartment, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire and other noises at about 5:30 a.m. coming from Don John Crow Jr.'s residence at the LL Sams apartment complex, 2000 S. First St., Swanton said.
SWAT officers and negotiators responded and were able to contact Crow by phone, he said. Crow agreed to come out about two hours after the initial call to police, Swanton said. There is no indication the incident was related to Baylor University, he said.
Swanton said it is unclear why Crow was shooting, but the majority of the shots were contained inside his apartment. A window that does not lead to Crow's apartment was hit, but no injuries were reported, he said.
He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct and remained in McLennan County Jail Friday. Bond information was not immediately available.