A Waco man who reportedly fired a gun during a fight on Saturday was arrested when he tried to take back his gun from police, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to North Fourth Street and Herring Avenue, where a group of people were fighting. Witnesses claimed Marqus Xavier Smith Jr., 19, fired a weapon, but did not cause any injuries, Swanton said.
"The other people left the scene and when police got there," Swanton said. "Smith and his girlfriend were seen walking away from the area. Officers attempted to stop them and did take a handgun away from Smith."
As officers tried to secure the weapon and other officers arrived to arrest Smith, Smith began fighting officers. Smith then "lunged at officer, trying to get the handgun back from the officers," Swanton said.
"They were able to keep him from getting it and got him into custody," Swanton said. "They also recovered a backpack that he had with him and recovered multiple drugs in it."
Drugs included marijuana and tranquilizer drugs, including Xanax, inside the backpack, Swanton said.
Police arrested Smith on third-degree felony charge of disorderly conduct, a state jail felony charge of attempt to take weapon away from an officer. He also was charged with five Class A misdemeanor charges, including two of possession of dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He also had three other unrelated outstanding warrants.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Saturday. He remained jail Monday with a bond listed at $23,500.