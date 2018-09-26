Mart police arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday after on 11 charges after a lengthy investigation into dozens of reported burglaries in Mart reported since January, Chief Paul Cardenas said.
Tyrek Brenard Preston, of Mart, was arrested after police executed a search warrant on his house in the 200 block of Pearl St., on Sept. 17, the result of an anonymous tip that Preston might be connected to vehicle burglaries in the city. Cardenas said authorities had received about 30 reports of burglaries of buildings, homes and cars since the beginning of the year and have continued to investigate the incidents.
According to arrest affidavits, police executed the search warrant on Preston's home and found numerous stolen items from cars, homes and other thefts within the last two month. Police found a hatchet, machete, wallets, backpacks, credit cards, Social Security cards,and other identifying information.
While police searched Preston's home, other officers attempted to locate him and arrest him based on the evidence collected at his home. Cardenas said it appeared Preston fled the area and eluded police while they were at his home.
With help from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) unit, Preston was located in Bellmead on Tuesday in the 600 block of North Loop 340. He was arrested without incident.
Preston was arrested on six Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle, a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, a state jail felony charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and two Class B misdemeanors charging theft. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon with a bond listed at $25,000.
Cardenas said Preston may be connected to additional burglaries in and around the Mart area. He said the investigation remains ongoing.