A 40-year-old man was arrested this week after Bellmead police got a warrant charging him with using cocaine in front of an 8-year-old in a Bellmead motel last year.
Child Protective Services got a report that Carlos Tagen Perkins, a resident of Mertens near the Hill-Ellis county line, had used cocaine in front of the girl in April 2018, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
"The child described the white stuff as a small square," an arrest affidavit states. "The child drew a picture of what she described to the witnesses and CPS caseworker. The defendant submitted to a drug test and tested positive for cocaine."
Bellmead police got a warrant last month charging Perkins with state jail felony endangering a child. He was arrested in Ellis County and turned over to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. He remained there Wednesday with bond listed at $5,000.