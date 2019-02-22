Police arrested a Waco man accused of trying to take a gun from a commissioned security guard at the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on Thursday morning, an arrest affidavit states.
Security personnel and other staff were able to restrain Tony Davis Bridgewater, 34, of Waco, until police arrived, according to the affidavit. Bridgewater had gone to the emergency room and told nurses he was hearing voices telling him to get a gun, the affidavit states.
He left his room and approached a security guard before trying to take the guard's gun at about 9:15 a.m., the affidavit states. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said he has no indication the guard was injured.
Hospital spokesman Deke Jones said he has no information about the incident other than it is under police investigation. He deferred questions to police.
Officers arrested Bridgewater on a state jail felony charge of attempt to take a weapon away fro an officer. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $3,000.