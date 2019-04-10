Woodway police arrested a 39-year-old man Tuesday morning after a 16-year-old girl reported he showed her a photo of his penis in February, an arrest affidavit states.
Officers called Douglas Karl Thompson, of Beverly Hills, to the Woodway Public Safety Department office late Tuesday and arrested him there on a Class A misdemeanor warrant charging display of harmful material to a minor.
The girl and a relative met with police Feb. 28 and reported Thompson had showed the girl the photo on his cellphone while they were at work at a Woodway business about five days earlier, according to the affidavit.
"The victim stated that this shocked her and was very offensive," the affidavit states.
Police searched Thompson's phone and found the photo the girl described, according to the affidavit.
He was released from McLennan County Jail on a $2,000 bond Wednesday.