A Waco man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually touching a young girl in May, Waco police authorities said.
Cycle Ellis Gilbert, 51, was arrested after a girl under the age of 10 told a family member that Gilbert has sexually touched her in May. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said a family member of the girl told police in May that the girl claimed Gilbert sexually touched her.
Police conducted an investigation into the allegations and the girl underwent a forensic interview. The girl claimed the alleged assault occurred in a North Waco home.
According to an arrest affidavit, the girl said Gilbert got into bed with her and began sexually touching her. The girl reportedly told Gilbert to stop, but he did not stop until she went into a bathroom to sleep.
“(The) defendant states that prior to the outcry of sexual abuse, the victim threatened to say that he touched her if he did not take her to buy her toys at the store,” the affidavit states.
After the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Gilbert Monday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
Gilbert’s arrest was the second in about three years, according to court records. He was convicted on a Class B misdemeanor charge of harassment for threatening a local doctor who stopped treating him in 2015.
Police reported Gilbert threatened to break the doctor’s legs if he didn’t prescribe medicine to him. He completed probation in March, court records state.