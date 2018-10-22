A McGregor man accused of sexually touching a 12-year-old girl multiple times over two years was arrested Saturday on felony child abuse charges.
McGregor police arrested Joshua David Vergari, 39, based on an investigation that began when Child Protective Services forwarded the case to police Oct. 10. The girl told authorities the incidents occurred between May 2016 and October 2018, the affidavit states.
The girl said that Vergari would touch her when she would fall asleep while watching TV, and that he exposed himself in her bedroom. Once, the girl tried to fight Vergari off her when he jumped onto her in bed, held his hand over her mouth and tried to pull her pants down, the affidavit states.
Police documented several incidents of sexual touching, the affidavit states.
"During the interview, (the girl) did not show any signs of deception or dishonesty," the affidavit states. "(The detective) also feels (the girl) is being truthful about her account of events."
Vergari was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $75,000 bond.