A Hewitt man turned himself into authorities Thursday after allegations surfaced that he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl at a Waco residence for about 10 months in 2007, an arrest affidavit states.
Arturo Ramos Trejo, 66, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. A woman came to the Waco Police Department in January and reported Trejo had sexually touched her four or five times between February 2007 and December 2007 when she was about 10 years old, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states Trejo allegedly forced the child to touch his penis while he was touching her. Additional witnesses corroborated some of the details to the victim's statements.
Trejo was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Thursday with a bond of $100,000.