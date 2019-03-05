McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials arrested a West man Monday who they believe sexually assaulted a teenage girl in August, an arrest affidavit states.
During an interview in December at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, the girl said she was in a relationship with Elton Wayne Marsh Jr., 21, and that they had sex, the affidavit states. She described one incident in which she had sex with Marsh while she was under the influence of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
"It is common for perpetrators of this crime to provide victims with drugs, (so) that they are voluntarily taken to compromise their ability to consent to aid in the commission of the sexual assault," the affidavit states.
The document does not state how old the girl is or who provided the marijuana.
Marsh was released from McLennan County Jail by Tuesday on $10,000 bond.