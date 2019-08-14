Police arrested a Waco man Tuesday afternoon on five second-degree felony charges after they say he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl multiple times.
Michael Anthony Reyes, 33, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. near South 18th Street and Austin Avenue.
In February, Waco officers located a girl who was listed as a runaway, and as she was being taken to a juvenile corrections office, she reported she had been sexually assaulted, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The girl told police she met Reyes on a dating app and agreed to meet him away from her school, Swanton said. She reported she got into a car with Reyes and they went to a Waco home and had sex multiple times, he said.
Reyes was aware of the girl's age at the time of the incident, Swanton said. Police investigated the claims and got five arrest warrants for Reyes.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail on five sexual assault charges and remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $125,000.