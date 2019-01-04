Waco police arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday who they believe sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in February, an arrest affidavit states.

Juan Depaz-Alpizar, of Waco, was arrested after a witness told detectives Depaz-Alpizar had sexually assaulted the girl, according to the affidavit. The girl had "a hard time speaking about what happened to her" but identified on an anatomical drawing where Depaz-Alpizar had touched her, the affidavit states.

Depaz-Alpizar denied allegations and said he did not know why the girl would claim he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.

Police got a warrant charging Depaz-Alpizar with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and arrested him at his Waco home Thursday.

He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000 and was also being held on an immigration detainer, according to jail records.

