A man was arrested Friday on a charge that he sexually abused a girl in the summer of 2016, an arrest report states.
Robert Lee Bogney, 70, was arrested after adults brought a 9-year-old girl to the Waco Police Department in late April to report multiple instances of sexual abuse the girl had suffered in the summer of 2016, the report states.
The girl gave consistent statements, and police determined the assaults happened in a South Waco home, according to the report.
Authorities arrested Bogney on Friday and took him to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remained in custody Friday evening with bond listed at $20,000.