Waco police have arrested a man after receiving a report last year that he had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in 2012, an arrest affidavit states.
A family member of the girl made the report, and police arrested Michael Deshannon Smith, 48, of Beverly Hills, Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 5300 block of Tennyson Drive.
The girl told individuals in her family about the assault, and a medical exam corroborated the allegations, the affidavit states. She was able to identify Smith in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.
Smith was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.