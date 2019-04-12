A 33-year-old man turned himself in at McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon after McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives got three felony warrants alleging he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.
The girl told investigators Jan. 1 that Brian Wayne Davenport, of Mart, had assaulted her on two occasions, the first when she was 9, an arrest affidavit states. In a forensic interview, she said Davenport had touched her inappropriately then exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him while they were in a car in McLennan County, according to the affidavit.
"(The) victim said that Brian later apologized saying he will never do it again," the affidavit states.
She described another incident in which Davenport forced her to touch him while they were lying on a bed, then again said he was sorry and that he would never do it again, according to the affidavit.
Deputies got warrants charging Davenport with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, second-degree felony indecency with a child and third-degree felony indecency with a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $105,000.