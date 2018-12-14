A 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting a family member and leaving her with facial bruising, broken ribs, a ruptured ear drum and a concussion, an arrest affidavit states.
Other family members called police to Providence Medical Center on Nov. 30 and reported Johnny Perez Jr., of Waco, had assaulted the woman, according to the affidavit. The woman's daughter said Perez hit and kicked her mother at their home in the 3600 block of Gorman Avenue, the affidavit states.
A fight started after the woman told Perez to stop hitting the family dog, and he grabbed her and pulled her from a bed, the affidavit states. The assault stopped after she told Perez to go outside and have a cigarette, then continued outside, with Perez hitting and choking the woman until another family member stepped in to stop him, according to the affidavit.
The woman suffered two black eyes and markings all over her face and neck, and a family member convinced the her to go to the doctor, where she was diagnosed with two fractured ribs, a broken hand, a ruptured ear drum and a concussion, the affidavit states.
Waco police got an arrest warrant charging Perez with second-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and arrested him Thursday. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $200,000.