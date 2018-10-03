An attendant at a convenience store Waco police raided last week in a gambling investigation turned himself in on a Class A misdemeanor charge Wednesday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Javid Iqbal, 59, of Waco, is accused of running an illegal gambling operation out of the store, an arrest affidavit states. Waco police executed a search warrant at the Mini-Mart convenience store in the 5300 block of Sanger Ave. on Sept. 26 and confiscated 16 electronic gaming machines.
During their investigation, officers had seen Iqbal pay out cash prizes to customers playing the machines, according to the affidavit. He was not at the business at the time of the raid, but police continued to search for him, Swanton said.
Iqbal turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $2,000.